Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $105.19. 7,614,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 21,333,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

