MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up to $29.12

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $31.26. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1,274 shares.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

