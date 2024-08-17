Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NERV
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.