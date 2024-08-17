Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

