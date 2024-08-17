Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
About Minto Apartment
Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.