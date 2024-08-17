Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 309,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,625. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 million, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

About ChromaDex

(Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.