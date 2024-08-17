Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,927,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.50. The stock had a trading volume of 389,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,750. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

