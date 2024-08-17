Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

