Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

ETN stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.68. 2,768,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

