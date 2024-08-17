Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWN stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. 1,070,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,160. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

