Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 4,648,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,272. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,870. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

