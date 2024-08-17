Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 37,487 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,487 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 713,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

