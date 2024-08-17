Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $231.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,049. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

