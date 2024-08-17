Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.60. 30,427,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

