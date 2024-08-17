Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,167,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,761,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,612.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.89 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

