Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,167,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,761,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,612.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.89 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.