Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.06

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

