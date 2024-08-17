MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $146.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

MKSI opened at $119.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.55. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,902.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.