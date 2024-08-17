Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. 379,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.58 and a beta of 1.34. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

