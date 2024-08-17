monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.63.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Up 1.0 %

MNDY opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.11, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.93.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in monday.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.