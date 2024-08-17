Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($2.60) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.05) EPS.
Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance
MNPR opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
