Moonbeam Price Tops $0.15 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $134.14 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,577,667 coins and its circulating supply is 893,464,381 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

