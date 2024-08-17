Morgan Stanley Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.59.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

KEY stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 364,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 217,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

