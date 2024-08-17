Morgan Stanley Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.