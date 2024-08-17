Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $424.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

