Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $140.86

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.86 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.74). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.77), with a volume of 20,064 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorpoint Group

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.66. The company has a market capitalization of £120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,569.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($178,753.83). Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.