MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Company

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.79.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $561.66 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

