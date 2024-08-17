Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.65. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
