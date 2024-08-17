Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,635. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.