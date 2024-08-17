Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. 7,442,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

