Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 164.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 9,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 86,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 6,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,932,595.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,657. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.03. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.