Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 12,651,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

