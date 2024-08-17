Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.84. 1,340,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,388. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.