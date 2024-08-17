Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after acquiring an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NWE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $53.20. 190,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

