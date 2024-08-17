National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given New $8.50 Price Target at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 409,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $633.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.03. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.75.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 490,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 20.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.