Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) versus Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Financial Analysis

Ayr Wellness and Natural Alternatives International are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $463.63 million 0.52 -$272.43 million ($2.11) -1.00 Natural Alternatives International $120.20 million 0.28 $2.52 million ($0.56) -9.61

Profitability

Natural Alternatives International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -39.55% -17.27% -7.01% Natural Alternatives International -2.75% -3.81% -2.19%

Volatility & Risk

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Natural Alternatives International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

