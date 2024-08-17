Neblio 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,041.76 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $54,590.78 and $26,041.76 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

