Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

TSE:NEO opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

