Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials
In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
