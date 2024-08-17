Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $681.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $674.07 on Monday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

