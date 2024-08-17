Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.66. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 114,252 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

