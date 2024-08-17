New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 126,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Concept Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at New Concept Energy

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

