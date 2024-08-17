Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

NBSTW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

