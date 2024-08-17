Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance
NBSTW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile
