Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,049,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,327,000 after purchasing an additional 660,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.