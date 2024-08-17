Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NMRK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,278. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 717,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,132,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

