Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 8,496,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,960,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

