Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.99. Approximately 1,359,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,952,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

