NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

