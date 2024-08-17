Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691. 32.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.41. The stock has a market cap of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

