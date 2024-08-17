NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

