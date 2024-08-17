NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,723 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of NiSource worth $93,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 8,375,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

