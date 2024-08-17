Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.83. 94,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,694. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $76,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

