Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.34. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 11,921 shares traded.

Noble Roman’s Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

